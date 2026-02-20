The estate of convicted US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has agreed to pay up to $35 million to settle the outstanding legal claims of potentially dozens of victims, according to a proposed court judgement filed on Thursday.

The settlement is related to victims who said they were "sexually assaulted or abused or trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein between January 1 1995, and through August 10 2019," the date of the disgraced financier's death in prison, the judgement said.

Epstein's estate would pay $35 million if there are 40 or more people eligible in the class and $25 million if there are fewer than 40.

The co-executors of the settlement are Darren Indyke, Epstein's former lawyer, and Richard Kahn, the financier's former accountant.

Both have denied any wrongdoing through their association with the convicted sex offender and have not been accused of any crimes.

The judgement said the agreement does not mean the co-executors admit fault or are liable to further legal action from victims.