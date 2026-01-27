NATO chief Mark Rutte has dismissed calls by some European politicians for a separate European army, saying such a move would weaken the continent’s security and benefit Russia, as doubts over US President Donald Trump’s commitment to NATO have resurfaced.

Speaking to the European Parliament in Brussels on Monday, Rutte has told advocates of a European force outside the US-led alliance to "keep dreaming," arguing that any duplication of NATO structures would stretch already limited military resources.

He has said European countries should continue to take greater responsibility for their own defence, as Trump has repeatedly demanded, but within NATO’s existing framework rather than through a parallel structure.

"If you want to do it, I wish you luck, because you have to find the men and women in uniform," Rutte said.

"It will make things more complicated. I think Putin will love it. So think again."

Commitment to the alliance