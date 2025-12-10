POLITICS
2 min read
US seizes oil tanker off Venezuela coast, Trump says
Caracas condemns move as 'international piracy,' says Washington seeks to plunder its energy resources.
US seizes oil tanker off Venezuela coast, Trump says
US military helicopter flies near an oil tanker during its seizure by the United States off the coast of Venezuela / Reuters
December 10, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said that the United States has seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela amid rising tensions with President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

"We’ve just seized a tanker on the coast of Venezuela, a large tanker, very large, largest one ever seized, actually," Trump told reporters at the White House.

He said "other things are happening" but did not provide further details, adding that he would speak about the issue at a later time.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to comment publicly, said the seizure was led by the US Coast Guard and supported by the Navy.

The move marks the administration’s latest attempt to increase pressure on Maduro, who faces narcoterrorism charges in the United States.

It comes a day after the US military flew a pair of F/A-18 fighter jets over the Gulf of Venezuela in what appeared to be their closest approach to Venezuelan airspace since the start of Trump’s pressure campaign.

RECOMMENDED

Public flight-tracking sites showed the jets spending more than 30 minutes over the body of water, which is bordered by Venezuela, while remaining in international airspace.

RelatedTRT World - US fighter jets fly near Venezuela as scrutiny of deadly boat strikes intensifies

Venezuela condemns ‘international piracy’

Venezuela responded by issuing a sharply worded statement condemning the tanker’s seizure as an act of "international piracy."

The government said the move, combined with Trump’s earlier remarks, proves that Washington’s policy toward Caracas is part of "a deliberate plan to plunder our energy resources."

"In these circumstances, the real reasons for the ongoing aggression against Venezuela have finally been exposed. It was never about migration, drug trafficking, democracy or human rights. It has always been about our natural wealth, our oil, our energy, and resources that belong exclusively to the Venezuelan people," the statement said.

Caracas said it will pursue a response at "all existing international bodies."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE