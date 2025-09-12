EUROPE
3 min read
Russia, Belarus launch joint military drills as tensions flare with NATO
The "Zapad" exercises come as Russian forces grind across the sprawling front line in Ukraine and escalate aerial attacks on Ukrainian cities.
Russia, Belarus launch joint military drills as tensions flare with NATO
Poland has shut its few remaining border crossings with Belarus and restricted air traffic along its eastern border. / Photo: AFP / AFP
September 12, 2025

Russia and its key ally Belarus began major joint military drills early Friday, putting NATO on edge days after Poland accused Moscow of escalating tensions by firing attack drones through its airspace.

The "Zapad" exercises also come as Russian forces grind across the sprawling front line in Ukraine and escalate aerial attacks on Ukrainian cities.

NATO's eastern flank members that border Belarus — Poland, Lithuania and Latvia — are on high alert over the drills, which Belarus says will be held near Borisov, a town east of the capital Minsk.

All three countries have ramped up security ahead of the exercises, with Poland ordering the complete closure of its border with Belarus for their duration.

"The joint strategic manouevres of the Russian and Belarusian armies ... have started," Russia's defence ministry said in a statement.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned of "critical days" for his country.

He said Poland was closer to "open conflict" than at any point since World War II, after Poland and its NATO allies scrambled jets to down Russian drones flying across its airspace early Wednesday.

Moscow has downplayed the concerns.

"These are planned exercises, they are not aimed against anyone," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday, rejecting Poland's claim that the drills were an "aggressive" show of force.

But Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also issued a warning over Moscow's intentions.

"The meaning of such actions by Russia is definitely not defensive and is directed precisely against not only Ukraine," he said in Kiev on Thursday.

Russia said it had intercepted 221 Ukrainian drones over its territory overnight.

RelatedTRT World - Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border

Just a show?

RECOMMENDED

Usually held every four years, the 2025 iteration of Zapad is the first during the conflict in Ukraine, and is to run until September 16.

Moscow sent around 200,000 troops to similar drills in 2021, just months before it launched its Ukraine offensive.

But this year's Zapad is expected to be much smaller, since hundreds of thousands of Russian troops are deployed in Ukraine.

Belarus had said in January that 13,000 troops would be involved in the drills, but in May it said the number was to be reduced by around half.

According to Tusk, the exercises are designed to simulate the occupation of the Suwalki corridor, a geographical gap that stretches along the border between Poland and Lithuania, flanked by Belarus and the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

The corridor is considered a vulnerability for NATO and could potentially be the first target of any Russian attack.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has dismissed that fear as "utter nonsense".

Earlier this year, state media quoted Belarus's defence minister as saying the drills had been moved away from the borders with Poland and Ukraine to "reduce tensions".

But Poland has nonetheless shut its few remaining border crossings with Belarus — drawing criticism from Moscow — and restricted air traffic along its eastern border.

Lithuania and Latvia have also announced partial airspace closures.

Russia's stationing of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus has given the drills a new dimension.

Minsk said in August the exercises would involve Russia's new experimental nuclear-capable missile, dubbed Oreshnik, as well as nuclear strike training.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone