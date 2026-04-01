Swarms of Russian drones attacked Ukraine overnight and into Wednesday, killing at least five people and destroying a postal terminal, Ukrainian officials said.

An image posted by Ukraine's Nova Poshta mailing company showed a warehouse in the western city of Lutsk in flames, thick smoke pouring from its roof.

The attacks came a day after the Kremlin rejected a Ukrainian proposal for a temporary ceasefire over the Easter holiday.

"We proposed a ceasefire for Easter, in response, we're getting 'shaheds'," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Facebook, referring to the Iranian-designed drones that Russia uses.

A Russian drone killed four people in the central Cherkasy region, part of a wider attack on western Ukraine that hit infrastructure far from the fighting.

An earlier drone strike on a car in Ukraine's frontline Kherson region killed a woman and badly wounded two other people, regional authorities said.