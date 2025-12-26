WAR ON GAZA
Israeli minister orders assault in occupied West Bank village after two killed
After two Israelis were killed in a ramming and stabbing attack in northern Israel, Defence Minister Israel Katz orders the military to act forcefully and immediately against the village of the attacker in Qabatiya in the occupied West Bank.
Defence Minister Israel Katz ordered the military to launch an assault in the village of Qabatiya. / AA
December 26, 2025

Two Israelis have been killed and two others wounded in a ramming and stabbing attack in the northern Israeli city of Beit She'an, Israeli police said.

Preliminary findings indicate that the incident started when a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Beit She’an, followed by the stabbing of a young woman along Highway 71 on Friday, police said in a statement.

The suspect was later “neutralised” by a passerby near a student housing intersection in the city of Afula, the statement said.

Police said the attacker is a Palestinian from the occupied West Bank. He was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries, and investigations are under way at all locations linked to the attack, they added.

‘Act forcefully against attacker's village’

Following the incident, Defence Minister Israel Katz on Friday ordered the military to launch an assault in the village of Qabatiya in the occupied West Bank after it emerged that the attacker came from there.

"Defence Minister Israel Katz instructed the IDF (army) to act forcefully and immediately against the village of Qabatiya, from which the murderous terrorist emerged, in order to locate and thwart every terrorist and strike the village's terror infrastructure," Katz's office said in a statement.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
