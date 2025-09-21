ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
Taliban rejects Trump's bid to retake Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
Bagram was the largest US installation during the 20-year invasion of Afghanistan before Washington’s full withdrawal in 2021.
Taliban rejects Trump's bid to retake Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
(FILE) Under the 2020 deal between the Taliban and Trump’s first administration, all foreign forces vacated Afghanistan by 2021. / Reuters
September 21, 2025

Kabul on Sunday urged the US to not “threaten” Afghanistan’s territorial integrity after President Donald Trump warned “bad things” would happen if the interim Taliban administration does not cede control of Bagram Air Base to the Pentagon.

“It has been consistently communicated to the United States in all bilateral negotiations that, for the Islamic Emirate, Afghanistan’s independence and territorial integrity are of the utmost importance,” Hamdullah Fitrat, the interim administration deputy spokesman, wrote on X.

He said that under the 2020 Doha Agreement, the US vowed that “it will not use or threaten force against the territorial integrity or political independence of Afghanistan, nor interfere in its internal affairs”.

Under the 2020 deal between the Taliban and Trump’s first administration, all foreign forces vacated Afghanistan by 2021, after which Taliban formed an interim administration which now rules the war-scarred country.

Fitrat urged the US side to “remain faithful to their (Doha) commitments”, calling on Washington to adopt a policy of “realism and rationality” rather than “repeating past failed approaches”.

RECOMMENDED

The remarks from Kabul came after Trump on Saturday issued a warning on Truth Social, saying: “If Afghanistan doesn’t give Bagram Airbase back to those that built it, the United States of America, BAD THINGS ARE GOING TO HAPPEN!!!”

Bagram, located north of Kabul, was the largest US installation during the 20-year invasion of Afghanistan before Washington’s full withdrawal in 2021.

RelatedTRT World - Trump warns Afghanistan of 'bad things' if it doesn't give back control on Bagram Air Base

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles
Trump wants new, improved nuclear arms treaty with Russia as New START expires
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Israel bulldozed Gaza cemetery with British, Australian war graves: report
'ICE behaviour not law enforcement, it's thuggery' — US Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
Trump vows full force to find Savannah Guthrie's mother as case grips America
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics