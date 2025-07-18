In the lush forests north of Abidjan, technicians were busy filming the set of ‘Le Testament’ (‘The Will’) , a comedy co-production between Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso and Senegal.

Ivory Coast is hosting a growing number of local, pan-African and international productions, while striving to establish itself as a go-to movie destination in Africa in face of longtime dominance by Nigeria's thriving Nollywood.

According to the Ivorian culture ministry, about 30 films and television series were shot in the country last year. This year, 39 other projects have been approved.

Between takes of "Le Testament", production manager Shaidate Coulibaly, 31, said there was a growing number of enthusiastic technicians and filmmakers.

"The sector's really developing locally," she said that "The new generation wants to tell stories about their daily life, stories that represent them."

"We have people who are able to oversee an entire production without needing to look elsewhere," added Adama Rouamba, the film's Burkinabe director, who has witnessed first-hand how the sector has professionalised.

The building of soft power

Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa grower and a regional economic powerhouse, is banking on its youth when 75 percent of the population is under 35, to take its fledgling film sector to new heights.

Coulibaly, however, said private investors were still "cautious" and even though she received public funding, she still had to fight to secure financing.

"The credibility of Ivorian cinema is building up bit by bit, but it's a struggle," she added.

The commercial capital Abidjan has been the backdrop of Franco-Ivorian director Philippe Lacote's productions since he began his career in 2022.

Lacote just finished filming "Clash" which is about a rivalry between stars of the popular coupe - decale dance music - in Abidjan and the Congolese capital Kinshasa, using a predominantly Ivorian team.

"It wouldn't have been possible a few years ago," he said.

Ivory Coast's Minister of Communication, Amadou Coulibaly, said the government was considering setting up specialised programmes in schools and wants to "train all players in the film sector locally".