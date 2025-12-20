Two Palestinians, including a child, were killed and two others wounded by Israeli forces’ fire in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

A ministry statement said on Saturday that a 16-year-old boy was killed by Israeli gunfire in the town of Qabatiya, southwest of Jenin in the northern West Bank.

The ministry added that Israeli forces withheld the victim’s body.

A video circulated on social media showed the boy walking when he suddenly came under heavy fire from Israeli soldiers.

Another Palestinian, 22, was also killed by Israeli forces in the town of Silah al-Harithiya, west of Jenin, the ministry said.