Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,102 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since October 2023.
File photo: Israeli forces raided occupied West Bank and deployed across the area. / Reuters
December 20, 2025

Two Palestinians, including a child, were killed and two others wounded by Israeli forces’ fire in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

A ministry statement said on Saturday that a 16-year-old boy was killed by Israeli gunfire in the town of Qabatiya, southwest of Jenin in the northern West Bank.

The ministry added that Israeli forces withheld the victim’s body.

A video circulated on social media showed the boy walking when he suddenly came under heavy fire from Israeli soldiers.

Another Palestinian, 22, was also killed by Israeli forces in the town of Silah al-Harithiya, west of Jenin, the ministry said.

According to witnesses, Israeli forces raided the town and deployed across the area.

Meanwhile, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that two Palestinians were wounded by Israeli gunfire near Nur Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarem, and the town of Al-Ram, north of Jerusalem.

Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,102 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, wounded nearly 11,000, and detained around 21,000 since October 2023.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

SOURCE:AA
