The UK is ready to support the release of international oil reserves following the Iranian war, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said on Monday.

In a statement to lawmakers in the House of Commons, Reeves said she had discussed the situation earlier with finance ministers from the G7 group of leading economies.

She said the UK would back moves by the International Energy Agency to release emergency oil stockpiles if needed.

Reeves warned that the conflict in the Middle East could push up prices in the UK, telling lawmakers that the situation was likely to put “upward pressure on inflation.”

She reiterated measures that the government has already taken to help with fuel costs since entering office but did not announce any new policies.

Her speech included a warning to petrol station operators not to take advantage of the crisis by raising prices unfairly.

Reeves also said the government was discussing support for households that rely on heating oil.