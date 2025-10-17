AMERICAS
US strike in Caribbean leaves survivors for first time — report
A US official confirms some crew members survived a strike on a suspected drug vessel off Venezuela, raising questions about the legality of the attacks that have killed at least 27 people so far.
US strike on alleged drug boat off Venezuela / Reuters
October 17, 2025

The US military has carried out a new strike against a suspected drug vessel in the Caribbean, and for the first time there were survivors among the crew, a US official told Reuters.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, did not provide details about the operation, which has not been previously reported.

The revelation raises questions about whether the US military rendered aid to the survivors and whether they are now in American custody.

The Pentagon, which has described those targeted as "narcoterrorists," did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Previous US strikes against alleged drug-trafficking boats off Venezuela have killed at least 27 people, sparking concerns among legal experts and lawmakers about their legality.

Videos released by the Trump administration showed vessels being completely destroyed, with no earlier reports of survivors.

The administration argues that Washington is at war with "narcoterrorist groups" linked to Venezuela, making the operations legitimate under the laws of armed conflict.

Critics, however, say the US has provided no evidence that those targeted were involved in narcotics trafficking.

The strikes come amid a major American military buildup in the southern Caribbean, including guided missile destroyers, F-35 fighter jets, a nuclear submarine, and about 6,500 troops, as President Donald Trump escalates a confrontation with Venezuela’s government.

