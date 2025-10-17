The US military has carried out a new strike against a suspected drug vessel in the Caribbean, and for the first time there were survivors among the crew, a US official told Reuters.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, did not provide details about the operation, which has not been previously reported.

The revelation raises questions about whether the US military rendered aid to the survivors and whether they are now in American custody.

The Pentagon, which has described those targeted as "narcoterrorists," did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Previous US strikes against alleged drug-trafficking boats off Venezuela have killed at least 27 people, sparking concerns among legal experts and lawmakers about their legality.

Videos released by the Trump administration showed vessels being completely destroyed, with no earlier reports of survivors.