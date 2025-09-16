TÜRKİYE
1 min read
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
SAFE, adopted by EU leaders in May, will provide competitively priced, long-term loans to accelerate urgent defence procurement.
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte attends a press conference in Brussels, Belgium September 12, 2025. / Reuters
September 16, 2025

NATO chief Mark Rutte expressed support for Türkiye’s involvement in the EU armament scheme SAFE, a Greek media report announced on Tuesday.

Citing European sources, the daily Kathimerini said Rutte’s supportive remarks came during a meeting with EU ambassadors last Thursday, shortly after the European Commission confirmed Türkiye’s application to join SAFE.

Specifically, Rutte underlined that EU-Türkiye is essential for stronger NATO cooperation and argued that Türkiye's involvement in the scheme could soften its long-standing objections to sharing sensitive NATO-EU information, according to the daily.

Rutte also called on states to recognise Türkiye’s military capabilities and extend a gesture of goodwill.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - NATO commander: Türkiye a pillar of alliance, key to Russia-Ukraine peace

SAFE, adopted by EU leaders in May, will provide competitively priced, long-term loans to accelerate urgent defence procurement.

It forms part of the European Commission's ReArm Europe Plan/Readiness 2030, aiming to mobilise over €800 billion in defence spending.

While the loans will be available only to EU member states, Ukraine and EEA-EFTA countries will also be eligible to participate in joint procurement under the scheme.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy