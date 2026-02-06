Venezuela's legislature has advanced an amnesty bill proposed by interim President Delcy Rodriguez that could lead to the release of hundreds of opposition figures, journalists and activists.
Rodriguez called parliament's initial approval of an amnesty bill on Thursday a key step towards "peace and national reconciliation."
"A very important event has occurred for Venezuela: the unanimous adoption by all the political forces present in the Assembly, in its first reading, of the amnesty law, which is a law for peace and national reconciliation," she said.
The bill also lifts the ban on running for office for several opposition members, including Maria Corina Machado.
'We ask for forgiveness'
Emotions ran high in the National Assembly as it was debated, with "Chavista" lawmakers and the opposition alike issuing appeals for reconciliation.
Parliament chief Jorge Rodriguez said "We ask for forgiveness and we too must forgive," while holding up a photograph of Chavez clutching a crucifix.
Opposition MP Tomas Guanipa, who has one brother in prison and another under house arrest, said the bill could mark a "new, historic chapter" for Venezuela.
The legislation, introduced weeks after the US military abducted President Nicolas Maduro, must still pass a second debate.
Maduro's son, congressman Nicolas Maduro Guerra, added his voice to those calling for unity, saying "Venezuela cannot endure any more acts of revenge."
Lawmakers will take up the bill again on Tuesday for final reading.
If approved, it would require Rodriguez's signature before entering into force.
'Heal the wounds'
Announcing the bill late last month, Rodriguez told a gathering of senior officials that the ruling party-controlled National Assembly would prioritise the legislation.
"May this law serve to heal the wounds left by the political confrontation fuelled by violence and extremism," she said in a pre-recorded televised address.
"May it serve to redirect justice in our country, and may it serve to redirect coexistence among Venezuelans."
Based on information released so far, the amnesty would cover a broad period spanning the administration of the late Hugo Chavez from 1999 to 2013, as well as that of his successor, Maduro, until this year.
Reports indicate the bill would exclude individuals convicted of murder, drug trafficking and serious human rights violations.