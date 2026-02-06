Venezuela's legislature has advanced an amnesty bill proposed by interim President Delcy Rodriguez that could lead to the release of hundreds of opposition figures, journalists and activists.

Rodriguez called parliament's initial approval of an amnesty bill on Thursday a key step towards "peace and national reconciliation."

"A very important event has occurred for Venezuela: the unanimous adoption by all the political forces present in the Assembly, in its first reading, of the amnesty law, which is a law for peace and national reconciliation," she said.

The bill also lifts the ban on running for office for several opposition members, including Maria Corina Machado.

'We ask for forgiveness'

Emotions ran high in the National Assembly as it was debated, with "Chavista" lawmakers and the opposition alike issuing appeals for reconciliation.

Parliament chief Jorge Rodriguez said "We ask for forgiveness and we too must forgive," while holding up a photograph of Chavez clutching a crucifix.

Opposition MP Tomas Guanipa, who has one brother in prison and another under house arrest, said the bill could mark a "new, historic chapter" for Venezuela.

The legislation, introduced weeks after the US military abducted President Nicolas Maduro, must still pass a second debate.