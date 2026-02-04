Six British pro-Palestinian activists were acquitted of aggravated burglary relating to a 2024 raid on a factory operated by Israel-linked defence firm Elbit, with a jury unable to reach verdicts on charges of criminal damage.
Prosecutors said the six defendants, whose trial began in November, were members of the now-banned group Palestine Action, which organised the march into the Elbit Systems UK facility in Bristol, southwest England, in August last year.
The six, Charlotte Head, 29; Samuel Corner, 23; Leona Kamio, 30; Fatema Zainab Rajwani, 21; Zoe Rogers, 22; and Jordan Devlin, 31, all denied charges of aggravated burglary, violent disorder and criminal damage.
Defence lawyers argued the activists acted in self-defence after security personnel overreacted.
None of the security officers involved is under criminal investigation.
Rajwani, Rogers and Devlin were found not guilty of violent disorder by a jury at London's Woolwich Crown Court.
At the same time, it could not reach a verdict on the same charge against Head, Corner and Kamio after more than 36 and a half hours of deliberation.
Corner had also denied causing grievous bodily harm with intent to hit a female police sergeant with a sledgehammer.
The jury was unable to reach a verdict on that count.
The six defendants hugged in the dock and waved to supporters in the public gallery, who cheered loudly after the judge had left the court.
Palestine Action alleges Elbit Systems UK is involved in the manufacture and supply of weapons to the Israeli military, a claim the company strongly denies.