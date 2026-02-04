Six British pro-Palestinian activists were acquitted of aggravated burglary relating to a 2024 raid on a factory operated by Israel-linked defence firm Elbit, with a jury unable to reach verdicts on charges of criminal damage.

Prosecutors said the six defendants, whose trial began in November, were members of the now-banned group Palestine Action, which organised the march into the Elbit Systems UK facility in Bristol, southwest England, in August last year.

The six, Charlotte Head, 29; Samuel Corner, 23; Leona Kamio, 30; Fatema Zainab Rajwani, 21; Zoe Rogers, 22; and Jordan Devlin, 31, all denied charges of aggravated burglary, violent disorder and criminal damage.

Defence lawyers argued the activists acted in self-defence after security personnel overreacted.

None of the security officers involved is under criminal investigation.

Rajwani, Rogers and Devlin were found not guilty of violent disorder by a jury at London's Woolwich Crown Court.