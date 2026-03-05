Hezbollah said on Thursday that it launched rockets at Israeli military positions in northern Israel, responding to ongoing Israeli attacks across Lebanon.
The Lebanese group said in a statement that its militants targeted sites in the Galilee region with rocket barrages, describing the strikes as a “response to the criminal Israeli aggression against dozens of Lebanese towns and cities, including Beirut’s southern suburbs.”
Earlier, Lebanon’s Health Ministry and local media reported at least 12 deaths from Israeli air strikes in northern and southern Lebanon on Thursday.
Cross-border attacks between Israel and Hezbollah have intensified since Monday, following a major US-Israeli war on Iran that has killed more than 900 people since Saturday, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and senior military officials.
According to Lebanese authorities, Israeli attacks have killed at least 72 people and injured nearly 450 others since Monday.
Despite a ceasefire agreement signed with Hezbollah in November 2024, Israel has carried out near-daily attacks, leaving hundreds dead and wounded.
Israel began its offensive against Lebanon in October 2023 and escalated it into a full-scale war in September 2024, killing more than 4,000 people and wounding about 17,000.