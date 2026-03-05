WAR ON IRAN
1 min read
Hezbollah targets military sites in Galilee in response to Israeli strikes across Lebanon
Rockets hit Galilee military sites amid escalating cross-border violence between Israel and Hezbollah, as Tel Aviv carries out deadly strikes across Lebanon.
Hezbollah targets military sites in Galilee in response to Israeli strikes across Lebanon
A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah via Lebanon has not prevented ongoing attacks. [File photo] / Reuters
8 hours ago

Hezbollah said on Thursday that it launched rockets at Israeli military positions in northern Israel, responding to ongoing Israeli attacks across Lebanon.

The Lebanese group said in a statement that its militants targeted sites in the Galilee region with rocket barrages, describing the strikes as a “response to the criminal Israeli aggression against dozens of Lebanese towns and cities, including Beirut’s southern suburbs.”

Earlier, Lebanon’s Health Ministry and local media reported at least 12 deaths from Israeli air strikes in northern and southern Lebanon on Thursday.

Cross-border attacks between Israel and Hezbollah have intensified since Monday, following a major US-Israeli war on Iran that has killed more than 900 people since Saturday, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and senior military officials.

RECOMMENDED

According to Lebanese authorities, Israeli attacks have killed at least 72 people and injured nearly 450 others since Monday.

Despite a ceasefire agreement signed with Hezbollah in November 2024, Israel has carried out near-daily attacks, leaving hundreds dead and wounded.

Israel began its offensive against Lebanon in October 2023 and escalated it into a full-scale war in September 2024, killing more than 4,000 people and wounding about 17,000.

RelatedTRT World - Hezbollah leader vows to confront Israel 'to fullest extent'
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran says it targeted American oil tanker in the Gulf
'New enemy': Disinformation puts humanitarian efforts at risk in disaster zones, Red Cross warns
Israel launches renewed air strikes on southern Lebanon amid escalation
Top Indonesian diplomat discusses Middle East tensions with Saudi Arabia, UAE
US identifies two more soldiers killed in drone strike in Kuwait
Nepal votes in first election since Gen Z-led protests reshaped nation's politics
'Eager' US companies line up for Venezuelan minerals after oil grab
US Senate rejects bid to end Washington's war on Iran
Landslide kills over 200 people at DRC's Rubaya mine
As air strikes rocked Tehran, 100,000 left in first two days of war, UN says
Germany, Belgium refuse to join US-Israel strikes on Iran
Norway urges allies not to let Mideast tensions weaken Ukraine support
Türkiye welcomes inclusion in 'Made in EU' draft
Türkiye spares no effort in securing borders and skies: Erdogan
Iran claims 500 American soldiers died in five days of war