In a time when traditional mediation efforts often stall, Türkiye is making the case that dialogue, even in the most contentious settings, remains an indispensable tool for global stability.

That commitment is demonstrated in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), an annual gathering that, now in its fourth year, has emerged as a crucial arena for global dialogue. Hosted by Türkiye’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the forum offers a rare space where adversaries, allies, and sidelined actors alike can engage in high-level discussions.

This year’s theme, “ Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World ,” is a reflection of the times. As international divisions deepen—whether through war or ideological rifts—the imperative for engagement over isolation has never been clearer.

With its emphasis on dialogue over division, the forum aims to rebuild trust in diplomacy and explore solutions to some of the world’s most pressing issues, reinforcing Türkiye’s role as a proactive mediator in an increasingly fragmented world.

The event will bring together participants from 148 countries, including 19 heads of state and government, 52 foreign ministers, and numerous other high-ranking officials. It will be held between 11th- 13th April in Antalya.

Past forums have highlighted its relevance:

2021: At the height of post-war tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Türkiye invited both nations to the ADF, laying the groundwork for Armenia’s foreign minister to attend in 2022—an early signal of warming ties.

2022: The forum hosted the first high-level meeting between Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers since the war’s outbreak, a precursor to the eventual grain deal that helped avert a global food crisis.

2024: The ADF strengthened Türkiye’s economic and security partnerships with African nations, deepening its influence on the continent. That same year, it also provided a rare diplomatic stage for Venezuela, Cuba, and Iran—nations often excluded from mainstream global discourse.

By offering a neutral ground for engagement, the ADF has reinforced Türkiye’s diplomatic credibility.

Pragmatic peacemaker