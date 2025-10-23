US
1 min read
US Senate blocks funding bill for 12th time as government shutdown enters 22nd day
Federal government remains closed in what is now the second-longest shutdown in US history, with no breakthrough in sight.
US Senate blocks funding bill for 12th time as government shutdown enters 22nd day
US Senate blocks funding bill for 12th time, extending the government shutdown into its 22nd day / Reuters
October 23, 2025

The US Senate has voted for a 12th time to block a House-passed bill to end an ongoing government shutdown, which is now in its 22nd day.

By a vote of 54-46 on Wednesday, the Senate did not invoke cloture on the motion to move forward on a House-passed measure to fund the government until November 21.

The voting came right after Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley wrapped up a marathon speech on the Senate floor after speaking for more than 22 hours to protest President Donald Trump’s presidency.

Senators Catherine Cortez Masto, Angus King and John Fetterman joined Republicans in supporting the measure.

Senator Rand Paul voted against the bill.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - 'It's just shameful' — US government shutdown becomes second-longest in history

The second in history

The government shutdown became the second-longest in US history on Wednesday, overtaking the 1995-1996 funding lapse as it entered its 22nd day with no breakthrough in negotiations.

The shutdown began on October 1 after a breakdown in negotiations on federal spending priorities.

Thousands of federal workers have since been furloughed or are working without pay, while government services have been curtailed or suspended.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation