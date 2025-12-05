Qatar has said that the Colombian government and the Clan del Golfo, also known by its self-designated name Gaitanista Army or AGC armed group, signed a “Commitment to Peace” in Doha.

In a joint statement on Friday, the Group of Facilitating States – Qatar, Norway, Spain, and Switzerland – said the signing “reflects compromise, responsibility, and commitment to alleviate the conditions for the civilian population and end armed conflict.”

The declaration constitutes “a step towards the demobilisation of the self-designated AGC and peacebuilding,” it added.

The four countries cautioned that the path ahead will remain difficult.

“There will be many hurdles and challenges to overcome.”

The mediators emphasised that implementing the commitments reached so far will require “sustained discipline, transparency, and trust” and expressed readiness to work with the civil society, Colombian institutions, and international partners “in supporting this process and helping ensure its success.”

Peace process

The mediators explained that the commitment signed by the two parties worked on two tracks.

The first would deal with drug production and the recruitment of adolescents and children from the Clan del Golfo across 15 designated territories.

The second track is to reintegrate child soldiers into society.

Doha hosted the first round of negotiations between the two sides on September 14-18, and the parties agreed to hold another round in the Qatari capital, according to Qatari media.