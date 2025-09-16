An upstart Japanese political party has said that it will install an artificial intelligence as leader after its maverick founder quit following a disastrous showing in recent elections.

"The new leader will be AI," Koki Okumura, a doctoral student of AI research who described himself as an assistant to the new leader, told a news conference on Tuesday.

Details about the AI are yet to be decided, including when and how it will be implemented, said the 25-year-old student at Kyoto University, who will nominally be the party's leader.

The AI will not dictate political activities of party members but will focus on decisions such as distribution of its resources among members, for example, said Okumura, who recently won a party contest to succeed Ishimaru.

The report comes after Albania became the world’s first government to appoint an AI minister to fight widespread corruption.

Struggling at the polls