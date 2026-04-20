Vice President JD Vance and the US delegation are set to land in Pakistan within hours for talks on Iran, President Donald Trump told the New York Post in an interview on Monday, adding that he would be willing to meet with Iranian leaders himself if progress is made.
Separately, Trump also told Fox News reporter Maria Bartiromo that an agreement with Iran would be signed "today" in Islamabad, Pakistan.
It was not immediately clear what time frame he was referring to, as it is unclear when the call with Bartiromo took place.
Trump warned that if no deal was signed, he would "blow up every single power plant and bridge in Iran."
Iran has neither confirmed the claim nor announced a decision to send a delegation to Islamabad. However, Pakistani sources told the New York Post that Tehran was "willing for a second round," but that "no decision has been taken about" it.
Pakistan hosted the first direct high-level US-Iran engagement on April 11-12, the first high-level meeting since the two countries severed diplomatic ties in 1979, but those talks ended without a breakthrough.