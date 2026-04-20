Vice President JD Vance and the US delegation are set to land in Pakistan within hours for talks on Iran, President Donald Trump told the New York Post in an interview on Monday, adding that he would be willing to meet with Iranian leaders himself if progress is made.

Separately, Trump also told Fox News reporter Maria Bartiromo that an agreement with Iran would be signed "today" in Islamabad, Pakistan.

It was not immediately clear what time frame he was referring to, as it is unclear when the call with Bartiromo took place.