The secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has called for the UN Security Council to authorise the use of force to protect the Strait of Hormuz from Iranian attacks.

Iran has placed a stranglehold on the key shipping lane, threatening fuel supplies and buckling the global economy, in retaliation for US-Israeli strikes that triggered the month-old Middle East war.

"Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, prevented commercial vessels and oil tankers from transiting, and imposed conditions on some to pass through the Strait," said Jassem al-Budaiwi, head of the GCC, on Thursday.

He spoke in New York at the first Security Council meeting on cooperation with the GCC, which comprises Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman.

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"We call upon the Security Council to assume its full responsibility and take all necessary measures to protect maritime routes and ensure the safe continuation of international navigation," al-Budaiwi said.

Bahrain has proposed a draft resolution that would greenlight states to use "all necessary measures" to ensure free transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

However, the measure has divided the 15-member Security Council.