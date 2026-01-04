The UK and France have carried out a joint airstrike on an underground Daesh facility in central Syria, according to a statement from the British government.

British Defence Secretary John Healey described the strike on Saturday as part of ongoing efforts to prevent Daesh from rebuilding its capabilities and spreading what he called its "dangerous and violent ideologies".

"This action shows our UK leadership and determination to stand shoulder to shoulder with our allies to stamp out any resurgence of Daesh and their dangerous and violent ideologies in the Middle East," he said in a statement.

"This operation, to eliminate dangerous terrorists who threaten our way of life, shows how our Armed Forces are ready to step up, all year round, keeping Britain secure at home and strong abroad," he added.

The UK Defence Ministry said Royal Air Force aircraft had been conducting routine patrols over Syria to prevent any resurgence of the terror group following its military defeat in 2019.

"Careful intelligence analysis identified an underground facility in the mountains some miles north of the ancient site of Palmyra," the ministry said.