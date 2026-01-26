The Sudanese army has said it had broken a long‑running siege of Dilling, a city in the country's south, where paramilitary forces had choked off access for more than a year and a half.

In its statement on Monday, the army said its forces "succeeded in opening the Dilling road after carrying out a successful military operation," saying they had inflicted "heavy losses" on the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The army vowed "to continue cleansing the country of the paramilitary RSF until security and stability are restored across the country."

If confirmed, the advance would secure the army's hold over both the northern and southern approaches to Dilling, located in South Kordofan state.

The city lies halfway between Kadugli — the besieged state capital — and El‑Obeid, the capital of neighbouring North Kordofan, which the RSF has sought to encircle.

Videos shared on social media showed army forces, said to be in Dilling, celebrating atop pick-up trucks as people ululated and cheered alongside them.

Related TRT World - No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan

Sweeping offensive