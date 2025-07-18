Pope Leo called for an immediate end to the violence in Gaza, condemning Israel’s deadly strike on the enclave’s Holy Family Catholic Church as “unjustifiable,” according to the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem.

After visiting the Holy Family Catholic Church, the only Catholic parish in Gaza, alongside Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa said the pope personally called him during the visit to express his concern.

“Pope Leo repeatedly stated that it is time to stop this slaughter, that what has happened is unjustifiable, and that we must ensure there are no more victims,” Pizzaballa told Vatican News.

The pope conveyed his “closeness, care, prayer, support, and desire to do everything possible to achieve not only a ceasefire but also an end to this tragedy,” he added.

The visit came a day after an Israeli tank shell hit the parish, killing three people and injuring 10 others, including the parish priest, Father Gabriel Romanelli.

‘Solidarity and the prayers’

The Holy Family Church had been sheltering around 600 civilians, including children with special needs.