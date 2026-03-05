WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
Israeli air strikes kill 12 across Lebanon as cross-border escalation continues
The air raids targeted residential buildings and two vehicles in attacks across Lebanon’s south and north.
Israeli air strikes kill 12 across Lebanon as cross-border escalation continues
Smoke rises after an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel in Lebanon, March 5 2026. / Reuters
6 hours ago

Israeli air strikes have killed at least 12 people in Lebanon since early Thursday, targeting two vehicles and residential buildings in attacks across the country’s south and north, Lebanese authorities and media said.

The health ministry said two people were killed and two others injured in an Israeli drone strike on a car in the Zahle area in eastern Lebanon.

Three more people were killed when an Israeli drone struck a car on the Tyre-Naqoura road near the town of Qlailah in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon, the state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Another Israeli air strike hit a house at dawn in the southern town of Kfour in the Nabatieh district, killing the town’s mayor, and his wife, according to the agency.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli incursion into southern Lebanon violates UN resolution: UNIFIL

Rescue teams were working to recover their bodies from beneath the rubble, the agency added.

NNA said another Israeli strike killed a Hamas member and his wife in the Beddawi refugee camp in the northern city of Tripoli. One of their daughters was injured and taken to a hospital.

RECOMMENDED

Warplanes also carried out heavy air strikes on the town of Qabrikha in the Marjayoun district in southern Lebanon, killing a man, wife and their son, according to the agency.

An Israeli air strike also hit a house in the town of Shaabiyeh in Tyre, but no details were yet available about casualties.

The situation escalated in Lebanon on Monday after Hezbollah targeted a military site in northern Israel with rockets and drones in response to ongoing Israeli air strikes and the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in a US-Israeli attack.

The Israeli army launched a series of air strikes in response, killing at least 72 people and injuring nearly 450 others. The military also launched a ground incursion into southern Lebanon.

RelatedTRT World - Israel prepares for ground incursion into Lebanon as Beirut pulls back troops from border

Israel has repeatedly violated a November 2024 ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, carrying out near-daily strikes that have left hundreds dead and wounded.

Israel began its offensive against Lebanon in October 2023 and escalated it into a full-scale war in September 2024, killing more than 4,000 people and wounding about 17,000.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
'Eager' US companies line up for Venezuelan minerals after oil grab
US Senate rejects bid to end Washington's war on Iran
Landslide kills over 200 people at DRC's Rubaya mine
As air strikes rocked Tehran, 100,000 left in first two days of war, UN says
Germany, Belgium refuse to join US-Israel strikes on Iran
Norway urges allies not to let Mideast tensions weaken Ukraine support
Türkiye welcomes inclusion in 'Made in EU' draft
Türkiye spares no effort in securing borders and skies: Erdogan
Iran claims 500 American soldiers died in five days of war
Pezeshkian urges regional unity as Iran's death toll from US-Israeli attacks tops 1,000
US sinks Iranian warship returning from drills with Israel's ally India
Qatar PM condemns Iran's attacks in call with top diplomat
Türkiye summons Iranian envoy, protests missile fired at its airspace
First primaries of 2026 midterm polls take place amid US-Israel war on Iran. Here are some takeaways
Mideast tensions: Flights resume to China, Australia, but backlog may take weeks to clear