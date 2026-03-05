Israeli air strikes have killed at least 12 people in Lebanon since early Thursday, targeting two vehicles and residential buildings in attacks across the country’s south and north, Lebanese authorities and media said.

The health ministry said two people were killed and two others injured in an Israeli drone strike on a car in the Zahle area in eastern Lebanon.

Three more people were killed when an Israeli drone struck a car on the Tyre-Naqoura road near the town of Qlailah in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon, the state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Another Israeli air strike hit a house at dawn in the southern town of Kfour in the Nabatieh district, killing the town’s mayor, and his wife, according to the agency.

Related TRT World - Israeli incursion into southern Lebanon violates UN resolution: UNIFIL

Rescue teams were working to recover their bodies from beneath the rubble, the agency added.

NNA said another Israeli strike killed a Hamas member and his wife in the Beddawi refugee camp in the northern city of Tripoli. One of their daughters was injured and taken to a hospital.