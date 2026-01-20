WAR ON GAZA
Palestinian infant dies of cold as Israel continues to block aid to Gaza
A seven-month-old Palestinian baby has died from extreme cold in Gaza, highlighting the worsening humanitarian crisis facing displaced families living in tents and overcrowded shelters.
Cold-related infant deaths are rising among displaced families in Gaza. [File image] / Reuters
January 20, 2026

A Palestinian baby has died from exposure to extreme cold in Gaza, bringing the number of children who have died from cold-related causes this winter to nine, according to a medical source.

Seven-month-old Shatha Abu Jarad, from Gaza City’s al Daraj neighbourhood, died on Tuesday after her heart stopped due to the severe cold, the source told Anadolu.

Her death comes as Gaza’s displaced population continues to endure dire humanitarian conditions.

Hundreds of thousands of families are living in tents or overcrowded shelters with little protection from winter weather, lacking adequate blankets, warm clothing and heating after more than two years of Israel’s genocidal war.

Despite a ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10, Israel has continued its attacks on Gaza and blocking the entry of shelter materials into the enclave, including tents and mobile homes, aid officials say.

‘Catastrophic humanitarian consequences’

Last week, Gaza’s government media office reported that the total cold-related deaths neared 30 and all of the victims were displaced Palestinians living in makeshift camps.

The office also said around 7,000 tents had been destroyed by recent storms battering the enclave, warning of “catastrophic humanitarian consequences” as freezing temperatures return.

Israel has forced more than 1.5 million Palestinians into displacement camps after widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure.

Since October 2023, nearly 70,700 people — mostly women and children — have been killed in Gaza, and more than 171,000 injured, according to Palestinian health officials.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
