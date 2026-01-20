A Palestinian baby has died from exposure to extreme cold in Gaza, bringing the number of children who have died from cold-related causes this winter to nine, according to a medical source.

Seven-month-old Shatha Abu Jarad, from Gaza City’s al Daraj neighbourhood, died on Tuesday after her heart stopped due to the severe cold, the source told Anadolu.

Her death comes as Gaza’s displaced population continues to endure dire humanitarian conditions.

Hundreds of thousands of families are living in tents or overcrowded shelters with little protection from winter weather, lacking adequate blankets, warm clothing and heating after more than two years of Israel’s genocidal war.

Despite a ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10, Israel has continued its attacks on Gaza and blocking the entry of shelter materials into the enclave, including tents and mobile homes, aid officials say.