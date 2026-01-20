A terrorist YPG-linked attack on the Turkish flag along the Turkish-Syrian border is an “open provocation targeting the nation’s peace,” Türkiye's communications chief has said.

“The treacherous attack carried out by supporters of the terrorist group YPG on the Syrian side against our glorious flag along the Nusaybin-Qamishli border line is an overt provocation targeting our nation's peace and developments as part of the fight against terrorism,” Burhanettin Duran said on Tuesday the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, mentioning two cities along the countries’ shared border.

“Those who plan and execute such actions must know that every threat to the security of the Republic of Türkiye and every villainy against our sacred values will be met with the most resolute response,” he added.

He underlined that the action shows “dark forces aiming to sabotage the goal of a terrorism-free Türkiye.”