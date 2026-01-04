The Israeli army killed three Palestinians on Sunday and carried out a series of air strikes across various parts of Gaza.

One Palestinian was killed after an Israeli drone opened fire in an area from which the army had withdrawn under the ceasefire agreement northwest of the city of Rafah in southern Gaza, a medical source told Anadolu.

The Israeli army also killed a fisherman, another medical source said.

According to local sources, Israeli naval forces fired gunshots off the coasts of Khan Younis and Rafah in southern Gaza earlier on Sunday.

On the northwestern outskirts of Rafah, a medical source said another Palestinian was shot in the head by Israeli forces, describing his condition as “critical.”

Local sources said that the area where the Palestinian was injured is among those from which the Israeli army withdrew under the ceasefire agreement.

A 15-year-old boy was killed by Israeli gunfire in the Joura Al-Lout area, south of the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, from which the army had withdrawn under the agreement, a medical source told Anadolu.

Another Palestinian sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh after the Israeli naval opened fire off the coast of Deir al Balah in central Gaza, medical sources and eyewitnesses told Anadolu.