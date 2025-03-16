WORLD
2 min read
Bangladeshi students urge UN to seek ICC trial for Hasina
The UN acknowledged the possibility of ICC prosecution but stated that it depends on Bangladesh and other stakeholders.
00:00
Bangladeshi students urge UN to seek ICC trial for Hasina
The students also sought UN assistance in deporting Hasina and her collaborators from India, where they have been in exile. / Reuters
March 16, 2025

Bangladeshi student representatives urged the United Nations to assist in taking former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s case to the International Criminal Court (ICC) over alleged crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising last year.

The demand was made on Saturday during a meeting between a student delegation and visiting UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Dhaka.

Guterres is in Bangladesh for a four-day visit, set to conclude on Sunday.

Earlier, a local court issued three arrest warrants against Hasina on charges of mass killings and enforced disappearances.

According to a UN fact-finding report, approximately 1,400 people, including 13 percent of children, were killed in the July-August crackdown.

The UN has also accused Hasina and her Awami League party of crimes against humanity.

“We told UN chief Guterres how the UN could guide or assist the justice system in ensuring a proper trial for Hasina and her Awami League Party, particularly how Hasina and her collaborators could be prosecuted at the ICC,” said Umama Fatema, spokesperson of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, speaking to reporters after the meeting.

Guterres responded by stating that Bangladesh is a member of the ICC, and if the country appeals and other member states agree, it could be possible. However, he noted that the process would also depend on other stakeholders involved.

RelatedBangladesh urges India to block Hasina's 'false statements'

Demand for justice continues

RECOMMENDED

The students also sought UN assistance in deporting Hasina and her collaborators from India, where they have been in exile since August 5 following the student-led civilian uprising that ended her 15-year rule.

Additionally, they called for a review of the appointment of Hasina’s daughter, Saima Wazed Putul, as the regional director of the World Health Organization (WHO), alleging that Hasina influenced the decision despite her daughter lacking the necessary qualifications.

Drawing parallels to the social media propaganda used by Myanmar’s military to facilitate the 2017 Rohingya massacre, the students said those involved in the uprising are now facing similar online harassment and disinformation campaigns.

Guterres also expressed concern over the spread of disinformation targeting Bangladesh.

The students further urged the UN to intervene in stopping the killings of Bangladeshi citizens along the India-Bangladesh border, where over 2,000 people have reportedly been killed.

The two neighbouring countries, which share a 4,096-kilometre (2,545-mile) border, have witnessed increasing tensions, including border-related disputes.

RelatedTRT Global - Pakistan army accuses India of sponsoring terrorism

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks