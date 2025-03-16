Bangladeshi student representatives urged the United Nations to assist in taking former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s case to the International Criminal Court (ICC) over alleged crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising last year.

The demand was made on Saturday during a meeting between a student delegation and visiting UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Dhaka.



Guterres is in Bangladesh for a four-day visit, set to conclude on Sunday.

Earlier, a local court issued three arrest warrants against Hasina on charges of mass killings and enforced disappearances.

According to a UN fact-finding report, approximately 1,400 people, including 13 percent of children, were killed in the July-August crackdown.

The UN has also accused Hasina and her Awami League party of crimes against humanity.

“We told UN chief Guterres how the UN could guide or assist the justice system in ensuring a proper trial for Hasina and her Awami League Party, particularly how Hasina and her collaborators could be prosecuted at the ICC,” said Umama Fatema, spokesperson of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, speaking to reporters after the meeting.

Guterres responded by stating that Bangladesh is a member of the ICC, and if the country appeals and other member states agree, it could be possible. However, he noted that the process would also depend on other stakeholders involved.

Demand for justice continues