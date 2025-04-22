Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that Russia will host a special Russian-Arab summit later this year.

The announcement on Tuesday came during Putin's meeting at the Kremlin with the Omani sultan, Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said, the first-ever state visit of the Arab country's sultan to Russia.

Putin noted that Sultan Haitham and his accompanying delegation have been invited to take part in the upcoming event.

"We are planning to host a summit between Russia and the Arab countries later this year. Many of our friends in the Arab world have expressed their support for this initiative," he said.

"Your Majesty, if your schedule allows, we would be honoured to welcome you at this summit, an important meeting between the Arab League and Russia."

The Russian leader highlighted that 2025 marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Oman.

“We share a strong history, and our contacts continue to develop. We have prepared for your visit across all sectors,” Putin said.

