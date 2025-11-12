Türkiye has rejected allegations in some Indian media outlets claiming links between Ankara and terror attacks in India.

"The deliberate reports in certain Indian media outlets claiming that 'Türkiye is linked to terrorist acts in India and provides logistical, diplomatic, and financial support to terrorist groups' are part of a malicious disinformation campaign aimed at damaging bilateral relations between the two countries," said Türkiye's Centre for Combating Disinformation (DMM) on Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Wednesday.

Reiterating Ankara's rejection of all terrorism, wherever and by whoever committed, the DMM said Türkiye leads global anti-terror efforts through international cooperation.

In this regard, Ankara "actively" supports the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy and plays a key role in shaping NATO’s counter-terrorism policies, it stated.