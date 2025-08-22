Several countries, the International Committee of the Red Cross and UN agencies have once again urged Israel to allow sufficient humanitarian aid delivery in Gaza after a UN-backed hunger monitoring system confirmed that there is famine in the besieged enclave.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) said early on Friday that "as of Aug. 15, 2025, famine (IPC Phase 5)—with reasonable evidence—is confirmed in Gaza Governorate," one of the five governorates in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 62,000 people since October 2023.

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that in light of the famine, even mild illnesses are becoming deadly in Gaza.

"This man-made, widespread malnutrition means that even common and usually mild diseases like diarrhoea are becoming fatal, especially for children," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on the US social media company X.

Hadja Lahbib, the European commissioner for equality, preparedness, and crisis management, urged Israel to give "unimpeded" humanitarian access into Gaza as famine is now a "reality" in the Palestinian enclave.

"Famine is a reality in Gaza, now confirmed by the IPC report. People are dying from starvation," she wrote on X.

In a statement, a quartet of UN agencies, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), UNICEF, the WHO, and the World Food Program (WFP), also reiterated their call for an immediate ceasefire and unhindered humanitarian access to curb deaths from hunger and malnutrition.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said, "Under international humanitarian law, Israel, as the occupying power, must ensure that the basic needs of the civilian population in Gaza are met, using all the resources it has available."

It said in a statement that the famine declaration in the Palestinian territory "must serve as a catalyst for immediate and concrete action".

'Wholly preventable'

Irish Taoiseach (prime minister) Micheal Martin said the Gaza famine was both predictable and preventable, urging Israel to stop its attacks on the besieged enclave.

"Following confirmation of famine in Gaza City for the first time by the UN-backed IPC, Israel has an absolute obligation to allow the people there unfettered and urgent access to humanitarian aid, medical and food supplies," said Martin in a statement.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy also denounced the "utterly horrifying and … wholly preventable" famine newly confirmed in Gaza, saying Israel's refusal to allow sufficient aid has caused this "man-made catastrophe".

"The Government of Israel can and must immediately act to stop the situation from deteriorating any further," he said in a statement.