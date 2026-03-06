WORLD
Interceptor shortage? South Korea, US discuss possible relocation of Patriot missiles to Middle East
FM Cho Hyun says military authorities are in close consultation, while Seoul has received no official US request for involvement in the Iran conflict.
US President Trump previously said Washington would accept assistance from any country in operations targeting Iran. / AP
March 6, 2026

South Korea’s Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said that Seoul and Washington are discussing the possible redeployment of some US Patriot missile defence systems stationed in South Korea, following reports that the systems could be moved to support operations in the Middle East amid escalating tensions with Iran.

Speaking at a parliamentary hearing on Friday, Cho said military authorities from both countries were in close consultations but declined to confirm whether the missiles would soon be transferred for use in the conflict involving Iran.

“In general, the military authorities of both countries maintain close consultations regarding the deployment of strategic assets,” Cho said, adding that he could not comment directly on the potential relocation.

The remarks came after South Korean media reported that several units of the US mobile Patriot missile interceptor system had recently been relocated from other American bases in the country to Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province. Reports citing government sources said the systems could be preparing for redeployment to the Middle East.

US military transport aircraft, including C-17 and C-5 cargo planes, were also seen arriving at the base, according to local reports, fuelling speculation that the air defence systems could be moved out of South Korea.

Last year, two Patriot batteries were relocated to the Middle East on the C-17 aircraft just months before the US and Israel attacked Iran’s nuclear facilities in June. The two Patriot units were moved back to Korea in October.

The news comes amid reports that European officials have expressed concern over the shortage of interceptor missiles as the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine continue.

Officials from US Forces Korea declined to comment on the reports.

“For operational security reasons, we do not comment on the movement, relocation or potential repositioning of specific military capabilities or assets,” the command said in a statement.

Cho said South Korea had not received any formal request from Washington for military support related to the conflict.

US President Donald Trump has previously said Washington would accept assistance from any country in operations targeting Iran.

The developments come as US and Israeli forces have carried out strikes on strategic targets inside Iran for several consecutive days in what Trump described as an effort to cripple Tehran’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile capabilities.

South Korea hosts about 28,500 US troops as part of the allies’ combined defence posture against nuclear-armed North Korea, with multiple air defence systems deployed on the peninsula, including Patriot missile interceptors.

