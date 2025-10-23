The story of Arshad Khan, the blue-eyed Pakistani “chaiwala” (tea seller) who rose to internet fame in 2016, has unexpectedly become a lens through which to view the complicated realities of the Pakistan-Afghan border region.

His recent battle to have his national identity card — called the Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) in Pakistan — restored after its revocation by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) underscores the tangled social and administrative challenges faced by communities living in this volatile borderland.

Khan, who hails from Mardan, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, rose to fame back in 2016 when a photographer shared a photo of him pouring tea on Instagram. It instantly went viral with people comparing him to heartthrobs around the world.

While he was born in Pakistan, his parents migrated from Afghanistan.

Related TRT World - Pakistan, Afghanistan forces trade fire in renewed border clashes

Khan's CNIC was cancelled after NADRA flagged discrepancies during a routine verification process earlier this year, Dawn had reported.

NADRA is Pakistan’s government agency responsible for issuing identity cards, maintaining the national database, and managing citizen registration.

The exact reasons cited related to concerns over his family's cross-border ties and documentation, reflecting the broader mistrust and complications faced by individuals whose lives span both sides of the porous Pakistan-Afghan border.

Khan initiated legal action in April, and after several months of proceedings, the Lahore High Court this week directed NADRA to reinstate his identity card following a thorough verification process, thereby officially recognising his Pakistani citizenship.

Stretching over 2,600 kilometres, the Pakistan-Afghan border is not just a geopolitical boundary but a porous line separating deeply intertwined communities.

Families on both sides share kinship ties, often sealed through marriages, trade, and centuries-old tribal relationships that defy the neat lines drawn on maps.