Israeli threat to Palestinian Maftoul
Israel’s control over 60% of West Bank farmland is endangering Palestine’s beloved Maftoul, restricting wheat and chickpea production. Despite this, Palestinian women and chefs fight to keep the tradition alive through co-operatives, workshops, and l
Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk, Producer: Kubra Karakus
February 26, 2025

Stemming from a rich culinary heritage, Palestine’s Maftoul is more than just a dish — it is a symbol of tradition, resilience, and cultural identity. Passed down from mothers to daughters for generations, this handcrafted couscous reflects the deep-rooted connection between Palestinian women and their land.

However, with Israel controlling 60% of the occupied West Bank’s farmland, restrictions on wheat and chickpea production threaten Maftoul’s sustainability. Despite these challenges, Palestinian women’s co-operatives and chefs continue to preserve this heritage through media, workshops, and collaboration with local farmers, ensuring that Maftoul remains a vital part of Palestinian cuisine.

