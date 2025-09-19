Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney have signed a strategic partnership agreement to deepen economic, security and environmental cooperation, while agreeing to try and make their three-way free-trade deal with US "fairer" in the face of tariff pressure from President Donald Trump.

The pact, signed in Mexico City on Thursday, was announced ahead of a formal review of the trilateral US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) scheduled for 2026.

During a joint press conference, both leaders said the new bilateral agreement is intended to complement and strengthen the USMCA, not undermine it, amid concerns over recent US tariffs and the looming USMCA review.

They also outlined the agreement’s key points.

"We will scale up our engagement in foreign affairs, in trade and investment, in agriculture and natural resources, in energy, finance, health, the environment and public safety and security," said Carney.

The prime minister said the agreement is built on four pillars: prosperity, security, inclusivity and sustainability.

Carney also noted that the agreement will spur investment in strategic infrastructure such as ports and railways to strengthen supply chains across the North American region and "unlock new opportunities" for trade and investment, from energy to agriculture to aerospace.