US Vice President JD Vance has said that Washington hopes that India's response to the recent attack in India-administered Kashmir does not lead to a broader regional conflict.

He said that the US wanted to avoid seeing a wider regional conflict.

"Our hope here is that India responds to this terrorist attack in a way that doesn't lead to a broader regional conflict," Vance said in an interview on Fox News' "Special Report with Bret Baier" show.

Vance said that Washington hoped Pakistan would cooperate with India to hunt down those responsible for the attack.

"And we hope, frankly, that Pakistan, to the extent that they're responsible, cooperates with India to make sure that the terrorists sometimes operating in their territory are hunted down and dealt with. That's how we hope this unfolds. We're obviously in close contact. We'll see what happens."

Related TRT Global - 'Weather and Modi': Pakistan conducts military drills amid tensions with India

Tensions hit boiling point

The development comes a day after the Pakistan Army conducted full-scale military exercises amid rising tensions with its eastern neighbour, India, according to state-run media.



The war exercises include a "practical demonstration of modern weaponry given war strategy, where officers and soldiers actively showcase their professional capabilities during the drills," Radio Pakistan reported on Thursday, citing security sources.



Relations between India and Pakistan plunge to their lowest level in years. India has accused Pakistan of supporting "cross-border terrorism" after gunmen carried out the worst attack on tourists in New Delhi-administered Kashmir, killing 26.



Islamabad has denied any involvement, calling attempts to link Pakistan to the attack "frivolous" and vowed to respond to any Indian action.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called for de-escalation of tensions in South Asia on Wednesday.

The United Nations has also urged the two countries to show "maximum restraint" so that issues can be "resolved peacefully through meaningful mutual engagement".

Kashmir dispute