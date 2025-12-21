BIZTECH
1 min read
Japan launches strategic partnership with Mercosur to deepen trade ties
The framework includes regular meetings between foreign and economic ministries, with the first session planned for early next year.
Japan launches strategic partnership with Mercosur to deepen trade ties
Japan will host early meetings to advance cooperation on supply chains with Mercosur members. [File photo] / Reuters
December 21, 2025

Japan and the South American bloc Mercosur have launched a strategic partnership framework to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, and supply chains, a statement released Saturday on the Japanese Foreign Ministry website read.

The Japanese government announced plans to hold the first meeting under this framework early next year, with the attendance of foreign ministries and relevant ministries of Japan and Mercosur member countries.

A joint statement noted that Japan and Mercosur are "one of each other's most important economic partners, with a significant potential for deepening and diversifying their economic relations."

RECOMMENDED

During talks in Tokyo with Japan's then-Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in March, Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva affirmed that Mercosur would work to strengthen its ties with Japan.

Mercosur consists of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay, with a combined population of approximately 280 million.

RelatedTRT World - Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
SOURCE:AA
Explore
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week