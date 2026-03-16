18 hours ago
Israel's shelling of fuel depots in the Iranian capital Tehran "violates international law and constitutes ecocide," Iran's foreign minister has said.
"Residents face long-term damage to their health and well-being. Contamination of soil and groundwater could have generational impacts," Abbas Araghchi wrote on X on Monday.
He also called for the punishment of Israel "for its war crimes."
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Since Israel and the US launched a joint war on Iran on February 28, killing around 1,300 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, hostilities have escalated.
Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.
SOURCE:AA