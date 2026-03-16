WAR ON IRAN
1 min read
Israel's shelling of fuel depots in Tehran 'violates international law': Iran
"Residents face long-term damage to their health and well-being," says the country’s foreign minister.
Israel's shelling of fuel depots in Tehran 'violates international law': Iran
Smoke rises after air strikes, amid the US-Israeli war on Iran, in Tehran, March 16, 2026. / Reuters
18 hours ago

Israel's shelling of fuel depots in the Iranian capital Tehran "violates international law and constitutes ecocide," Iran's foreign minister has said.

"Residents face long-term damage to their health and well-being. Contamination of soil and groundwater could have generational impacts," Abbas Araghchi wrote on X on Monday.

He also called for the punishment of Israel "for its war crimes."

RECOMMENDED

⁠Since Israel and the US launched a joint war on Iran on February 28, killing around 1,300 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, hostilities have escalated.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran hits Gulf neighbours, tightens grip on oil shipping as energy crisis fears rise
Spanish actor Javier Bardem calls for peace, Palestinian freedom during Oscars speech
Israel's shelling of fuel depots in Tehran 'violates international law': Iran
Michael B. Jordan wins best actor, Jessie Buckley wins best actress at Oscars
Arab League slams Israel's closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan
Trump says NATO faces 'very bad future' if US allies don't help with war on Iran
Israeli security officials say war on Iran not progressing at expected pace
Israel may call up 450,000 reservists for potential ground invasion in Lebanon
Four Pakistani brothers killed in cross-border fire from Afghanistan
Bill for US war on Iran hits $12B: White House
Pakistan strikes Kandahar as cross-border conflict with Afghanistan escalates
Israeli air strike on Gaza kills four, including child and pregnant woman
Three Iranian women footballers reverse asylum bid, set to return home from Australia
Japan sets high bar for sending warships to protect Gulf oil route
Israel kills two Palestinian children, parents in occupied West Bank