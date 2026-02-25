WORLD
2 min read
Sri Lanka arrests ex-spy chief over 2019 Easter bombings
UN asks Sri Lanka to publish parts of previous inquiries into the bombings that were withheld from the public.
Sri Lanka arrests ex-spy chief over 2019 Easter bombings
(FILE) A Special Task Force member stands guard outside a court ahead of a hearing on the 2019 bombings, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, November 23, 2021. / Reuters
13 hours ago

Sri Lanka's criminal investigators have arrested the country's former intelligence chief in connection with the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings that killed 279 people, police said.

Retired Major-General Suresh Sallay was taken into custody at dawn in a suburb of the capital, police said on Wednesday.

"He was arrested for conspiracy and aiding and abetting the Easter Sunday attacks," an investigating officer said.

Sallay, who was promoted to State Intelligence Service (SIS) chief in 2019 after Gotabaya Rajapaksa became president, had been accused of involvement in the coordinated suicide bombings, a charge he has denied.

British broadcaster Channel 4 reported in 2023 that Sallay was linked to the bombers and had met them prior to the attack.

A whistleblower told the network that he had permitted the attack to proceed with the intention of influencing that year's presidential election in favour of Rajapaksa.

RelatedTRT World - Sri Lanka to probe 'intelligence complicity' in 2019 Easter bombings

Two days after the bombings, Rajapaksa declared his candidacy and went on to win the November vote in a landslide after promising to stamp out terrorism.

RECOMMENDED

Sallay was promoted to head the SIS, Sri Lanka's main intelligence agency, following Rajapaksa's victory, but was dismissed after Anura Kumara Dissanayake won the presidency in 2024, promising prosecutions of those behind the attack.

In the aftermath, officials blamed a local militant group for the suicide bombings on three churches and three hotels, but Sallay was also accused of orchestrating the attack.

Other investigations faulted the authorities for failing to act on warnings from an Indian intelligence agency that an attack was imminent.

More than 500 people were wounded in the bombings, which also killed 45 foreigners and crippled the island nation's lucrative tourism industry.

The Supreme Court fined then-President Maithripala Sirisena and four senior officials more than $1.03 million in a civil case for their failure to prevent the attacks.

The UN has asked Sri Lanka to publish parts of previous inquiries into the bombings that were withheld from the public.

RelatedTRT World - Ex-Sri Lankan president ordered to pay victims of 2019 bombings
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
American convicted of murder in Bali deported by Indonesia after 11 years in prison
Mexico sends two more humanitarian ships to Cuba with over 1,000 tonnes of supplies
South Korean, US forces to hold spring joint military drill next month
CPJ: Israel committed two-thirds of the record 129 journalist killings in 2025
Gunman fires at Utah Muslim leader outside home during holy month of Ramadan
Red alert in Indonesia's Bali as torrential rains trigger floods and landslides
Japanese journalist arrested in Iran: Reports
US ponders requiring banks to collect citizenship data: report
Hundreds of bodies were uncovered in search for Gaza hostages: Trump
US general expresses regret after South Korea protests air exercise
India's Modi visits Israel as US-Iran tensions mount
Merz seeks 'fairer' economic ties with China as Berlin pushes to reset relations
Türkiye highlights mediation role, urges diplomatic push as Ukraine war enters fifth year
UN Security Council demands immediate ceasefire in Sudan, condemns attacks on civilians
Sri Lanka arrests ex-spy chief over 2019 Easter bombings