Sri Lanka's criminal investigators have arrested the country's former intelligence chief in connection with the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings that killed 279 people, police said.

Retired Major-General Suresh Sallay was taken into custody at dawn in a suburb of the capital, police said on Wednesday.

"He was arrested for conspiracy and aiding and abetting the Easter Sunday attacks," an investigating officer said.

Sallay, who was promoted to State Intelligence Service (SIS) chief in 2019 after Gotabaya Rajapaksa became president, had been accused of involvement in the coordinated suicide bombings, a charge he has denied.

British broadcaster Channel 4 reported in 2023 that Sallay was linked to the bombers and had met them prior to the attack.

A whistleblower told the network that he had permitted the attack to proceed with the intention of influencing that year's presidential election in favour of Rajapaksa.

Related TRT World - Sri Lanka to probe 'intelligence complicity' in 2019 Easter bombings

Two days after the bombings, Rajapaksa declared his candidacy and went on to win the November vote in a landslide after promising to stamp out terrorism.