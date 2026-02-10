WAR ON GAZA
3 min read
President Trump opposes Israeli annexation of occupied West Bank — White House
White House comments come amid global concern after Israel announced fresh measures extending its control over occupied Palestinian territory, easing land acquisition for new settlements widely regarded as illegal under international law.
President Trump opposes Israeli annexation of occupied West Bank — White House
White House says Trump opposes Israeli West Bank annexation. / AP
February 10, 2026

A White House official has reiterated US President Donald Trump's opposition to Israel annexing the occupied West Bank.

"A stable West Bank keeps Israel secure and is in line with this administration’s goal to achieve peace in the region," White House official said late on Monday.

White House official commented on the Israeli cabinet decision to expand control over the West Bank, including in areas A and B, “that according to Oslo accords are supposed to be under full or partial control of the Palestinian Authority,” Axios correspondent Barak Ravid posted on his X account.

US disapproval of the Israeli move followed earlier criticism from Europe, the OIC, and several other countries around the world.

Earlier in the day, foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates strongly condemned Israel’s latest measures in the occupied West Bank.

The statement posted on the Turkish Foreign Ministry’s official website said the measures aimed at imposing “unlawful Israeli sovereignty, entrenching settlement activity, and enforcing a new legal and administrative reality in the occupied West Bank, thereby accelerating attempts at its illegal annexation and the displacement of the Palestinian people.”

Britain also called on Israel to reverse its decision to expand control over the occupied West Bank, joining the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in criticising the move.

OIC expressed its “absolute rejection” of Israeli measures aimed at changing the legal status of the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - OIC expresses 'absolute rejection' of Israeli moves to change occupied West Bank's legal status

In a statement, the Jeddah-based grouping condemned “in the strongest terms the occupation cabinet’s approval of a series of decisions to impose a new reality through colonial settlement and change the legal status of the occupied Palestinian territory, including Al-Quds Al-Sharif.”

“Israel’s settlement policy constitutes a war crime and a flagrant violation of international law and relevant United Nations resolutions,” the OIC said.

The statement emphasised that “Israel has no sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territory,” underlining that such actions "fuel violence and conflict in the region."

Other European powers like Germany also criticised Tel Aviv for its approval of measures aimed at strengthening control in the occupied West Bank.

The Spanish government issued a strong condemnation of Israel's measures, warning that they violate international law and threaten the viability of a future Palestinian state.

In a statement issued by the Spanish Foreign Ministry, Madrid criticised Israel's move to repeal a law limiting the acquisition of real estate and the registration of property in the occupied West Bank, as well as new administrative measures granting Israeli authorities jurisdiction over violations related to water management, environmental damage, and archaeological sites in the area.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye, seven other nations condemn Israel's measures to tighten control over occupied West Bank
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Sweden sends fighter jets to patrol Greenland for NATO’s Arctic Sentry
Why does February only have 28 days?
Germany's top court dismisses Palestinian challenge to arms exports to Israel
'A day of liberation': Bangladesh counts vote after 'most peaceful' elections
Russia tightens grip on WhatsApp, app vows to defend encryption
Has America’s decade-long military presence in Syria come to an end?
Türkiye slams Israeli measures in occupied West Bank
Nationwide strike by Indian farmers piles pressure on Modi over US trade pact
Türkiye's Erdogan calls for stronger transport integration among Muslim nations
NATO head presses Europe, Canada on defence spending as US priorities shift east
Starmer condemns Ratcliffe's claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
German police arrest two in PKK probe, seize guns and drugs
Britain commits major air defence support to Ukraine
Colombia declares emergency as deadly floods displace thousands
Türkiye's maiden unmanned surface vessel secures Saudi partnership