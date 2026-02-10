A White House official has reiterated US President Donald Trump's opposition to Israel annexing the occupied West Bank.



"A stable West Bank keeps Israel secure and is in line with this administration’s goal to achieve peace in the region," White House official said late on Monday.

White House official commented on the Israeli cabinet decision to expand control over the West Bank, including in areas A and B, “that according to Oslo accords are supposed to be under full or partial control of the Palestinian Authority,” Axios correspondent Barak Ravid posted on his X account.

US disapproval of the Israeli move followed earlier criticism from Europe, the OIC, and several other countries around the world.

Earlier in the day, foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates strongly condemned Israel’s latest measures in the occupied West Bank.

The statement posted on the Turkish Foreign Ministry’s official website said the measures aimed at imposing “unlawful Israeli sovereignty, entrenching settlement activity, and enforcing a new legal and administrative reality in the occupied West Bank, thereby accelerating attempts at its illegal annexation and the displacement of the Palestinian people.”

Britain also called on Israel to reverse its decision to expand control over the occupied West Bank, joining the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in criticising the move.

OIC expressed its “absolute rejection” of Israeli measures aimed at changing the legal status of the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.