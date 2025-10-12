ASIA PACIFIC
Beijing blames US for raising trade tensions, defends rare earth curbs
Beijing’s remarks come after Trump vowed Friday to impose new tariffs of 100% on Chinese goods, restrict export of ‘critical software’.
Beijing calls Trump’s new US tariffs "hypocritical" and defends rare earth export curbs. / Reuters
October 12, 2025

China has called President Donald Trump's latest US tariffs on Chinese goods hypocritical and defended its curbs on exports of rare earths, but stopped short of imposing new levies on US products.

The commerce ministry said in a statement on Sunday that its export controls on rare-earth elements - which Trump on Friday called "surprising" and "very hostile" - followed a series of US measures since bilateral trade talks in Madrid last month.

Beijing cited the addition of Chinese companies to a US trade blacklist and Washington's imposition of port fees on Chinese vessels as examples.

"These actions have severely harmed China's interests and undermined the atmosphere for bilateral economic and trade talks. China firmly opposes them," the ministry said.

Beijing stopped short of explicitly connecting these US actions to its curbs on exports of critical minerals, saying its curbs were motivated by concern about these metals' military applications at a time of "frequent military conflict".

