The Türkiye–Syria transit corridor will allow Turkish trucks to reach Jordan and Gulf countries by road when it is fully operational next year after issues like visa and road rehabilitation in Syria are resolved, Turkish trade minister told Anadolu Agency.

Omer Bolat stated that Turkish trucks can travel through Syria to Jordan and the Gulf since a deal signed in June, but issues like customs regulations within Syria, road rehabilitation, and visa regulations are still being worked on.

He noted that the signing for the route between Turkish and Syrian transport ministers generated excitement in Jordan. “As this road extends from Türkiye to Europe via Jordan and Syria, it is key in trade and transportation,” he said.

“As soon as we revitalise these areas with roads and railways, trade and prosperity will rapidly increase,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Bolat stated that Türkiye and Jordan want to repair and renew the Hejaz railway with the coordination of the two countries. “Hopefully the historic Hejaz railway will be operational,” he noted, saying that it would boost both freight and passenger transport.

Related TRT World - Türkiye, Jordan ink pact to strengthen economic ties

He stated that the first round of meetings for the Türkiye–Jordan Joint Economic Commission (JEC) concluded on Wednesday, and the two parties signed a memorandum outlining the work the two countries will do together in trade, industry, agriculture, services, tourism, culture, and more.