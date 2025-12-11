WORLD
2 min read
Japanese scientists awarded Nobel prizes for medicine, chemistry
Shimon Sakaguchi and Susumu Kitagawa, both 74, receive awards in two separate fields in the same year.
Japanese scientists awarded Nobel prizes for medicine, chemistry
Shimon Sakaguchi stands with his prize at the Nobel Prize ceremony at the Concert Hall in Stockholm, Sweden, December 10 2025. / Reuters
December 11, 2025

Japanese scientists Shimon Sakaguchi and Susumu Kitagawa have been awarded the Nobel Prizes in Stockholm for their groundbreaking achievements in medicine and chemistry.

Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf presented the gold medals and diplomas to Sakaguchi, a 74-year-old esteemed professor at Osaka University, and Kitagawa, a 74-year-old distinguished professor at Kyoto University, during a ceremony at the Stockholm Concert Hall on Wednesday.

It marked the first time in 10 years that Japanese Nobel laureates have been honoured in two separate fields in the same year, according to Japanese Kyodo news agency.

Sakaguchi, who won the Nobel Prize in Medicine, was recognised for his discovery of regulatory T cells (Tregs), which prevent other T cells from attacking the body's healthy cells and have led to new treatments for autoimmune diseases, cancer and other health conditions.

RECOMMENDED

Kitagawa, who received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, was honoured for his development of metal-organic frameworks, porous materials capable of storing and releasing gases like methane and nitrogen.

Each Nobel Prize is accompanied by an award of 11 million kronor (approximately $1.2 million). Both Sakaguchi and Kitagawa shared their prizes with two other researchers in their respective fields.

Japan has now produced 31 Nobel laureates, including the Nihon Hidankyo group, which was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last year for their anti-nuclear advocacy as atomic bomb survivors.

RelatedTRT World - Machado’s daughter accepts Nobel as laureate arrives in Oslo hours later
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE