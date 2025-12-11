Japanese scientists Shimon Sakaguchi and Susumu Kitagawa have been awarded the Nobel Prizes in Stockholm for their groundbreaking achievements in medicine and chemistry.

Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf presented the gold medals and diplomas to Sakaguchi, a 74-year-old esteemed professor at Osaka University, and Kitagawa, a 74-year-old distinguished professor at Kyoto University, during a ceremony at the Stockholm Concert Hall on Wednesday.

It marked the first time in 10 years that Japanese Nobel laureates have been honoured in two separate fields in the same year, according to Japanese Kyodo news agency.

Sakaguchi, who won the Nobel Prize in Medicine, was recognised for his discovery of regulatory T cells (Tregs), which prevent other T cells from attacking the body's healthy cells and have led to new treatments for autoimmune diseases, cancer and other health conditions.