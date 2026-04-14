US Vice President JD Vance has said that talks with Iran in Pakistan made "a lot of progress" but warned that a failure to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz could "fundamentally change" the course of negotiations.

"I wouldn't just say that things went wrong. I also think things went right. We made a lot of progress," Vance said in an interview with Fox News on Monday.

He said Washington also clarified its negotiating position during the talks, including the "things we absolutely needed to see for the president of the United States to feel like he was getting a good deal."

"The big question from here is whether the Iranians will have enough flexibility, whether the Iranians will accept the critical things that we need to see in order for things to get done," he added.

Asked about the US' red lines, Vance responded: "What the president of the United States has said is number one, Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. So, all of our red lines flow from that fundamental premise."

He said the US expects Iran to continue steps toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz, calling it critical for global economic stability.

"Our expectation is that the Iranians are going to continue to make progress to opening the Straits of Hormuz, and if they don't, it's going to fundamentally change the negotiation that we have with them," he said.