North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s influential sister, in a rare move, praised South Korean authorities for pledging to prevent any future drone incursions into Pyongyang, state-run media has reported.

Kim Yo-jong, a senior official in the Workers’ Party of Korea, said she appreciates the recent statement by South Korea’s unification minister, according to the Korean Central News Agency on Thursday.

"I highly appreciate that Jong Tong Yong, minister of Unification of the ROK (Republic of Korea), officially acknowledged the ROK-born drone's provocative intrusion into the airspace of our country, expressing regret once again and willingness to prevent recurrence on February 18," she said.

It marked the second time in a week that Kim issued a statement praising South Korea. Last week, she commended Seoul authorities for expressing “regret” over alleged drone flights into northern airspace.

‘A strong warning’