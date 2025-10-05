Police said on Sunday they were investigating an arson at a mosque in southern England as a "hate crime", days after a fatal attack on a synagogue.

Officers were called to the incident at the mosque in the southern coast town of Peacehaven late on Saturday.

While no one was injured, the blaze caused damage to the mosque's front entrance and a vehicle parked outside.

In the wake of the attack, Sussex Police shared images of two masked men dressed in dark clothing and appealed for help from the public to identify them.

Detective Inspector Gavin Patch branded the fire an "appalling and reckless attack which we know will have left many people feeling less safe".

"We are treating this as an arson with intent to endanger life and are continuing to pursue a number of lines of enquiry to identify those responsible," said Patch.

The arson follows an attack on Thursday on a synagogue in the northern city of Manchester in which two people died and three others were seriously injured, with officers drawing a potential link to “terrorism”, but arson has been labelled as a “hate crime”.

A spokesperson for the Peacehaven mosque said, "We are profoundly grateful that no one was wounded," calling for "everyone to reject division and respond to hate with unity and compassion.”