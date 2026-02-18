Bulgaria will hold a snap parliamentary election on April 19, President Iliana Iotova said on Wednesday.

Iotova last week picked Andrey Gyurov, deputy governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, to head a caretaker government tasked with preparing the way for another parliamentary election, which will be the eighth in just five years in the EU and NATO member state.

The previous government resigned on December 11 following weeks of street protests over its economic policies and perceived failure to tackle corruption.