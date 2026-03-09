WAR ON IRAN
'Op Epic Mistake': Iran vows it is prepared as US wants to escalate war
Iran's top envoy says the US is "plotting against our oil and nuclear sites".
"US is plotting against our oil and nuclear sites in hopes of containing huge inflationary shock", Araghchi said. / Reuters
7 hours ago

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned Washington that Tehran is “fully prepared” for further escalation as tensions continue to shake global markets.

“Nine days into Operation Epic Mistake, oil prices have doubled while all commodities are skyrocketing,” Araghchi said on X on Monday.

He added that “the US is plotting against our oil and nuclear sites in hopes of containing huge inflationary shock,” stressing “Iran is fully prepared.”

Araghchi also issued a warning, saying “we, too, have many surprises in store.”

In a separate post on X, he said: “Iran does not want to harm ordinary Americans who overwhelmingly voted to end involvement in costly foreign wars.”

“Blame for surging gas prices, costlier mortgages, and pummeled 401(k)'s (retirement plans) lies squarely with Israel and its dupes in Washington,” he added.

Rising tension in Mideast

Regional escalation flared up since Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran on February 28, killing more than 1,200 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

According to the Pentagon, more than 50,000 US troops are involved in what it calls Operation Epic Fury.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.

