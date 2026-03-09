Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned Washington that Tehran is “fully prepared” for further escalation as tensions continue to shake global markets.

“Nine days into Operation Epic Mistake, oil prices have doubled while all commodities are skyrocketing,” Araghchi said on X on Monday.

He added that “the US is plotting against our oil and nuclear sites in hopes of containing huge inflationary shock,” stressing “Iran is fully prepared.”

Araghchi also issued a warning, saying “we, too, have many surprises in store.”

In a separate post on X, he said: “Iran does not want to harm ordinary Americans who overwhelmingly voted to end involvement in costly foreign wars.”

“Blame for surging gas prices, costlier mortgages, and pummeled 401(k)'s (retirement plans) lies squarely with Israel and its dupes in Washington,” he added.