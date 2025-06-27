The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague has ruled that India's decision to unilaterally place the decades-old Indus Waters Treaty in "abeyance" was not supported by the pact's provisions, reinforcing its jurisdiction over disputes between India and Pakistan.

The so-called "Supplemental Award of Competence" comes amid a long-standing disagreement over India's Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects in India-administered Kashmir — developments Pakistan says violate the 1960 treaty brokered by the World Bank.

The court's unanimous decision stated that "it was not open to India to take unilateral action to suspend these proceedings."

It found that the treaty continues in force unless both sides agree to terminate it.

"According to its terms, the Treaty continues in force until terminated with the mutual consent of India and Pakistan," the court said.

"The Treaty's compulsory third-party dispute settlement process cannot be unilaterally suspended or held in abeyance, as doing so would undermine its efficacy."

1960 treaty

India had paused engagement with the treaty in April, citing a deadly attack in India-administered Kashmir that left 26 people dead.

New Delhi argued that the circumstances warranted a halt to cooperation.

But Pakistan welcomed the ruling, saying it confirms that India cannot strip the arbitration court or a neutral expert of their ability to decide such disputes.

"The high priority, at this point, is that India and Pakistan find a way back to a meaningful dialogue, including on the application of the IWT," Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said.

India rejected the ruling outright, accusing the tribunal of overstepping its mandate.